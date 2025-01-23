Newport Restaurant Group taps Lamond as new CEO and president

WARWICK – Mick Lamond, who has served as Newport Restaurant Group’s executive vice president and worked for the organization for two decades, has been named the group’s new CEO and president.
The group said Thursday Lamond replaces longtime CEO Paul O’Reilly, who will now be a special advisor to Lamond and provide counsel on business development for the organization.
Lamond, a Cranston resident, first joined Newport Restaurant Group in 2005 as its chief financial officer, the organization says. Prior to that, Lamond was a principal at Tofias PC, a prominent regional accounting firm that in 2008 was acquired by CBIZ Inc. and Mayer Hoffman McCann PC.
“Working closely for so many years alongside Paul O’Reilly in a financial and operations role has allowed me to direct its evolution and truly embrace the vision that Paul and of the board share,” Lamond said in a statement. “I look forward to continued growth and success. My focus this year remains on elevating the NRG experience for our guests and employee owners.”
Newport Restaurant Group owns 21 restaurant locations within Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille and The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar in Newport; Waterman Grille and Hemenway’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar in Providence.
