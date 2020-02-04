Newport restaurant named to 2020 ‘most romantic’ list

NEWPORT – Bouchard Restaurant and Inn is the lone Rhode Island restaurant on Open Table’s Romantic Restaurants in America for 2020, released just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Newport eatery is one of just five restaurants in New England named to the list this year, including three in Boston and one in Bantam, Conn. The rankings were based on over 80 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners of over 30,000 restaurants, according to OpenTable.

Restaurants named most romantic are listed in alphabetical order and are not ranked.

The full list may be viewed online.

- Advertisement -