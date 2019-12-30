Newport Wellness Week boasts full roster of deals, special events

NEWPORT – Newport Wellness Week’s signature event, the Wellness Marketplace, is set for Jan. 19 at the Newport Marriott Atrium.

More than 40 health and fitness-focused businesses will be on hand, organizers say.

Participating businesses include fitness studio owners, trainers, nutritional coaches, reiki and reflexology practitioners, healers, and healthy food and drink purveyors.

Seminars, workshops and demonstrations are scheduled as well, and the first 200 attendees will receive a gift bag.

The event headlines Newport Wellness Week, which takes place Jan. 18–25.

Deals, special events, retreats and chances to experience various fitness classes, healthy-eating workshops and spa treatments are planned throughout the week.

For more information, visit discovernewport.org/newport-wellness-week.