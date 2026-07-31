Newport’s slave trade memorial taking years to become reality

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TAKING SHAPE: internationally recognized architect Julian Bonder has worked with the Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project to refine the design of a memorial between Thames Street and America’s Cup Avenue.  COURTESY NEWPORT MIDDLE PASSAGE PORT MARKER PROJECT
TAKING SHAPE: internationally recognized architect Julian Bonder has worked with the Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project to refine the design of a memorial between Thames Street and America’s Cup Avenue.  COURTESY NEWPORT MIDDLE PASSAGE PORT MARKER PROJECT

Nearly a decade after the idea was first proposed, Newport’s Middle Passage Memorial is moving closer to becoming reality. But for those behind the project, designing the monument has become more about compromise than creativity. Officials are grappling with installing a memorial to those who endured the slave trade while creating a space that resonates

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