Newport’s slave trade memorial taking years to become reality

Nearly a decade after the idea was first proposed, Newport’s Middle Passage Memorial is moving closer to becoming reality. But for those behind the project, designing the monument has become more about compromise than creativity.
Officials are grappling with installing a memorial to those who endured the slave trade while creating a space that resonates with supporters without alienating members of the community. At the same time, they also need to satisfy
local and state regulators and address public safety concerns.
Those competing priorities were on display during the Newport City Council’s July 22 informational meeting, where organizers presented the latest version of the proposed memorial – a design they say has evolved through years of revisions, technical studies and public feedback.
The memorial is proposed for a plot of land across Thames Street from Queen Anne Square, in the heart of the downtown area.
“This has been a long haul to get this project where it’s at,” Mayor Charlie Holder Jr. said. “It’s great to finally have a place for it.”
Holder emphasized that the memorial must work not only as a monument but as part of Newport’s public landscape.
“It’s going to need to fit from the perspective of everyone,” he said.
That balancing act has defined the project since local historians, educators, clergy, artists, and descendants formed the Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project in 2016 as part of the National Middle Passage Ceremony and Port Marker Project.
A number of similar projects have already been completed. A group in Bristol unveiled its memorial in Independence Park a year ago.
In Newport, rather than install a traditional historical marker or bronze plaque, the nonprofit pursued an ambitious vision to create an immersive public space dedicated to the millions of Africans who endured the Middle Passage while acknowledging Newport’s central role in the transatlantic slave trade.
Co-founder Victoria Johnson said the group intentionally sought a design that would stand apart from many existing port markers.
“Our team investigated and spent a lot of time,” Johnson told council members. “The expertise that is on this team is admirable.”
That expertise includes internationally recognized architect Julian Bonder, whose Memorial to the Abolition of Slavery in Nantes, France, has become one of the world’s best-known memorials dedicated to the transatlantic slave trade.
Bonder has worked with the Newport group almost since its inception, refining a design intended to evoke memory through experience rather than traditional symbolism.
“Memory is not an object,” Bonder told the council. “Memory is an action.”
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NEXT STEP: The Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project is preparing to launch a fundraising campaign for a memorial dedicated to Africans who endured the Middle Passage stage of the Atlantic slave trade and acknowledging Newport’s role in the trade.
COURTESY NEWPORT MIDDLE PASSAGE PORT MARKER PROJECT31[/caption]
His proposal features an oval enclosure measuring roughly 30 by 40 feet, formed by dozens of laminated timber columns rising 16 feet into the air. The repeated vertical elements create a vessel-like space visitors can walk through, while carefully placed lighting would illuminate the memorial after dark.
The repeated wooden columns are intended to convey both strength and fragility. Their narrow spacing creates transparency rather than enclosure, allowing visitors to see through the memorial while still feeling surrounded by it.
Reaching the current design has taken years of experimentation.
The structure would be anchored with concrete foundations engineered to meet modern safety standards while minimizing visual impact.
But construction considerations extend well beyond the memorial itself.
Its proposed location places it in one of Newport’s busiest pedestrian corridors and within the city’s nationally recognized historic district. That setting has subjected the project to years of review by preservation boards, city commissions, and transportation officials.
Because the parcel is state-owned and the site is adjacent to state roadways, the group still needs permission from the R.I. Department of Transportation. A spokesperson said the department is reviewing the proposal.
Public safety has also become part of the design conversation.
City Manager Colin Kennedy described safety as “the elephant in the room,” encouraging council members to openly discuss any concerns before the project advances.
Council members questioned whether the circular arrangement of timber columns could create hidden spaces within the memorial or present visibility challenges in the busy downtown area.
Bonder acknowledged that every public monument prompts similar questions but said the design intentionally avoids creating enclosed areas. Instead, the open arrangement allows clear sightlines through the structure while preserving the contemplative experience at its center.
Those discussions illustrate the broader challenge organizers have faced from the beginning.
Supporters want a memorial powerful enough to confront Newport’s complicated history, yet subtle enough to complement one of America’s most recognizable colonial streetscapes.
The nonprofit expects to launch a major fundraising campaign this fall, bringing the project a step closer to construction.
Bonder said the memorial will be considered a success if visitors leave with a deeper understanding of a history that has long existed in Newport’s landscape.
Despite years of design work, Bonder said the proposal presented to the council is not necessarily the final version. Flexibility has been part of the process from the beginning.
The design can continue to evolve as the project moves through the state approval process.
Johnson said the organization remained confident it would see the project through.
“Our team has investigated and spent a lot of time,” she said. “The expertise is admirable… They know what the purpose is and are saying, ‘Let’s go get it.’ ”