Newsweek names all 3 Southcoast Health hospitals to World’s Best Hospitals List for 6th year

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Hospitals Group has once again earned global recognition with all three of its hospitals earning a place on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Best Hospitals 2024.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the group, which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey hospitals as part of Southcoast Health, has been recognized on the national list, which classifies the nonprofit community health system as an “All Time Winner.”

“Earning this significant recognition is a direct reflection of the exceptional care and service our providers, nurses and staff reliably provide across the south coast region,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health.

The World’s Best Hospitals list is created by Newsweek and the global data research firm Statista Inc. to serve as a resource to help patients decide the right hospital for care. The list also serves as a benchmark for hospitals by showing their relative performance in comparison to national and international peers.

“With three hospitals, over 50 ambulatory locations and our comprehensive Southcoast Health Visiting Nurse Association working together, our dedicated team delivers a comprehensive approach to health care, while deploying the latest technology and innovative treatments for our community,” McCready said. “I want to take a moment to thank the exceptional team here at Southcoast Health for their unwavering commitment to our patients and dedication to the highest standard of care.”

This year, over 2,400 hospitals were ranked from more than 30 countries, and only 412 hospitals from the United States were named on their nationally ranked list. Southcoast Health was one of only 17 hospitals from Massachusetts and Rhode Island to earn this recognition, according to a news release.

St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River was also recognized, and Rhode Island Hospital was the only hospital from the Ocean State to make the list.

To assess a hospital’s performance, Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure valid and high-quality rankings. Four data sources were used for the evaluation, including recommendations from medical experts, patient experience surveys, patient-reported outcome measures and hospital quality metrics.

To raise the standards of the award, there were major changes to this year’s edition. There is a global board of experts who support the continuous development of the methodology, and more about this year’s results can be found here.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.