Newsweek names Women & Infants one of nation’s top maternity hospitals

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System’s Women & Infants Hospital is once again among the nation’s top maternity hospitals, according to rankings recently released by Newsweek and data firm Statista.

In America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2023 rankings, Women & Infants, which delivers about 8,500 babies a year, received a five-ribbon performance rating along with 159 other facilities across the country. Women & Infants Hospital made the list last year too, earning a four-ribbon rating.

Lifespan Corp.’s Rhode Island Hospital also made the list, receiving a four-ribbon performance rating along with 225 institutions in the country.

Newsweek’s rankings were based on a nationwide online survey open to hospital managers and maternity health care providers, facilities’ maternity medical care data and patient satisfaction data.

