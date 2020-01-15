NFI hits 1,000 days without work injury after policy, equipment changes

NEW BEDFORD – NFI Corp. recently set a safety record, reaching 1,000 days without a work injury, the graphics company announced.

Citations were delivered by state Rep. Antonio Cabral and City Councilors Linda Morad and Brad Markey, who congratulated employees on their accomplishment. Members of the New Bedford Police Department were on hand to learn more about the company’s safety policies and make additional recommendations.

The official 1,000-day milestone was achieved on Nov. 12, 2019, with nearly three years since the last safety incident.

The company, which started in England in 1975, put new preventative policies in place, said Renaud Megard, NFI Corp. CEO and president. “We couldn’t have done it without everyone committing themselves. … Each person’s individual actions have kept all of us safe.”

New standard equipment such as protective glasses and gloves were provided. An employee safety commission was formed to ensure continued communication. Mark Smith, NFI Corp.’s site manager, and Fred Branquinho, plant engineer, spearheaded many of the safety initiatives, according to a company statement.

Last year, Providence Business News named NFI Corp. a Fastest Growing Company in the $5 million to $25 million category.

The company started as a screen-printing operation but now creates barcode labels, serial-number labels, tamper-proof labels and metal nameplates for medical, government, transportation and other industries.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.