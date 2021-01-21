Ng named executive editor of The Providence Journal

PROVIDENCE – David Ng has been named executive editor of The Providence Journal, the paper reported on Thursday.

Ng succeeds Alan Rosenberg, who retired last month after accepting an early retirement offer. Rosenberg worked at the paper for 43 years and served as executive editor from May 2017 through December 2020.

Ng was executive editor of the New York Daily News from 2006 to 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile, as well as senior news editor at Newsday Media Group from March 2010-2014. He most recently served as editor at ALM Media LLC. He will begin in his new role on Jan. 28.

“The goal of any paper is to be the town square for its citizens whether it’s a city, state or nation, a place where we gather to share our stories and to exchange ideas and debate our opinions,” Ng told the Journal. “It used to be just print but now it’s also a digital town hall, as well. These are tough times and people are making tough decisions. And our neighbors, friends and families need facts, information that they can trust, to make those tough decisions. And the powers that be need to know that. The Providence Journal’s soul is fulfilling that mission. I hope to keep fulfilling that mission for readers, present and future.”

- Advertisement -