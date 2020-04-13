NHPRI eases access to care by waiving some authorization requirements amid COVID-19 crisis

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island is waiving requirements for pre-authorization for behavioral health and inpatient medical and surgical treatment.

The changes, which are not restricted to members with a COVID-19 diagnosis or related health issue, went into effect on April 1.

The waivers apply to both in-network and out-of-network providers, and will be revisited by the insurer on April 30. Prior authorizations are still required for outpatient medical treatment and prescription drugs.

“As our health care providers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic ready for the surge of sick patients, Neighborhood is seeking ways to make it easier for doctors to make decisions quickly about their patients’ treatment,” said Neighborhood Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marylou Buyse. “We understand that it will be critically important for health care providers to triage all levels of care in order to address the needs of the community during this rapidly evolving public health crisis.”

Waiving some authorization requirements also allows case managers at Neighborhood to monitor members with chronic health conditions to make sure they have basic necessities during the coronavirus crisis, Buyse added.