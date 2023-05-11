Nicholson to resign as Newport’s city manager

NEWPORT – After 37 years of city service, City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson Jr. will be stepping down on Sept. 15, 2023, nine months before his current three-year contract was set to expire.

Newport’s longest serving city manager and its longest tenured active employee, according to city officials, Nicholson’s current agreement was set to run through June of 2024.

Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong announced Nicholson’s pending departure in a Wednesday statement, noting his invlovement “with almost every major project that rebuilt Newport following the loss of the America’s Cup in 1983 and Navy’s withdrawal in the 1970s.

“Newport is entering an exciting but complicated new chapter and the decisions we make will impact us for generations,” said Khamsyvoravong. “Joe’s decision and thoughtful transition timeline positions the Council to select and support a new manager equipped to steward the city through this next era. Newport is better because of his service and we are well positioned for the city’s next chapter.”

Nicholson informed the City Council of his decision in an email on May 4, according to a press release from the city Wednesday. He plans to issue a formal letter of resignation sometime in July.

A partner with Nicholson and Sampson Law Offices before being appointed assistant city solicitor in 1986, Nicholson went on to serve as city solicitor from 1988 until 2014. He briefly served as interim city manager in 2002 and became city manager in 2012, overseeing daily operations and the city’s roughly 300 employees.

A graduate of Providence College, Nicholson received his law degree from Georgetown University in 1947 and was admitted to Rhode Island Bar the following year.

On Thursday Khamsyvoravong told Providence Business News that Nicholson was not asked to step down, adding the long-time city manager is “at a natural point of his career to want to focus on other things.”

Khamsyvoravong said the city is already undertaking a “professionally led strategic planning process…scheduled to occur over the next couple months,” which should dovetail with the search for a new city manager.

“The timing is really good,” he said “It’s serendipitous. And will help with a smooth and thoughtful transition and to make sure we choose the right person.”

Nicholson’s current contract with the city included a $183,300 annual salary. According to the city charter, the city council can approve a new city manager at any time following a vacancy or opt to tap an interim until they find a permanent replacement.

Reached for comment on Thursday, Nicholson declined to elaborate on his future plans but maintained it will not involve government service and that he will continue to “be fully engaged in the community.”

“I was very careful not to use the word ‘retirement'” he said. “I’ve been an insider looking out. Now I’ll be an outsider looking in.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.