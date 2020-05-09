Nineteen new coronavirus deaths in R.I.; cases rise by 210

CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island approached 8,000 on Tuesday. / AP FILE PHOTO/ CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island neared 11,000 on Saturday, with 19 new deaths.

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Saturday reported 19 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Rhode Island and 210 more positive cases, raising the latter total to 10,989.

There have been 418 fatalities reported in the state due to the new coronavirus.

A total of 292 people are hospitalized in Rhode Island with the virus, with 77 in intensive care units and 56 on respirators.

