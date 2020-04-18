Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths; Raimondo to outline plans for economy

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Saturday said she will begin laying out plans next week for the eventual, phased reopening of the state’s economy.

“I have taken a fact-based, targeted approach” to ordering the closing and restricting of business operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. “That’s how we will reopen … with guidelines by industry. Our approach will be very inclusive,” she added, noting her administration is already working with various business groups and associations to identify steps.

Small garden centers will be allowed to reopen on April 27 with restrictions that will be announced next week. Big-box stores with garden centers will have to close open shopping areas and limit business to pickups and appointments.

The governor acknowledged, however, the state is at least weeks away from any significant reopening of the economy. She said that will only happen after Rhode Island has seen 14 days in a row of declining positive cases, a time table that has not even started yet.

- Advertisement -

State health officials on Saturday reported 19 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 317 more positive cases.

Rhode Island has seen a total of 137 fatalities and 4,491 positive cases of the new coronavirus.

Nursing homes have been particularly hard hit by deaths related to the virus. Of the 19 new deaths reported, 10 were people who lived in what state health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott called “congregate-care settings,” which include nursing homes.

There are 252 people hospitalized with the virus, including 62 in intensive care units and 43 on ventilators.

Raimondo said Rhode Island is “still ascending toward a peak” in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, which she now projects to come sometime during the last week of this month and first week of May.

The good news, she said, is the state is not seeing the same steepness in the rise up the curve in the data documenting the virus’s spread locally as was seen a week or so ago.

Rhode Island also received some good news on Friday from the federal government, getting a little more than half of an anticipated $1.25 billion payment to help boost depleted state revenue. Raimondo said the remainder will come in the next couple of weeks. She added the state is still awaiting guidance on how the money can be spent.

The governor and Alexander-Scott said the state plans to increase testing sites for Latinos and other minority groups that have been disproportionally infected with the virus.

Latinos have accounted for an estimated 45% of all positive cases in Rhode Island, according to health officials.

“We are trying to figure out why, and how to improve the results,” Raimondo said, before urging the group to follow social-distancing guidelines, including avoiding large gatherings.

(UPDATED throughout.)