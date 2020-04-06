Nirav Makwana, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist

Nirav Makwana, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. He did his residency at Rhode Island Hospital in the Brown Department of Diagnostic Imaging as well as an internship in the Brown Department of Internal Medicine. Dr. Makwana earned a BS degree in Biochemistry from Stony Brook University in New York and his MD from Albany Medical College, also in New York. His teaching experience includes presentations given to the Brown University Department of Diagnostic Imaging. Dr. Makwana lives in Providence, RI.

- Advertisement -