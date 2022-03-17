Nixon Peabody establishes construction and real estate litigation division

PROVIDENCE – The Providence office of global law firm Nixon Peabody LLP recently announced it has established a new division with a focus on construction and real estate litigation.

The law firm, which has 16 locations across the world, said it established the construction and real estate litigation division in response to increased client demand based on challenges facing the construction and real estate development industries since March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“The pandemic has affected the working relationship among owners, developers, design professionals, contractors and even the municipalities where the properties are located,” the firm said in a statement.

Nixon Peabody said it tapped longtime partner Jeffrey Brenner to lead its new nationwide construction and real estate litigation practice from the company’s Providence office at 1 Citizens Plaza.

“Jeff understands the nuances of the dynamic environment as it continues to evolve, helping our clients minimize risk, maximize development opportunities, successfully resolve disputes and strategically plan for the future,” said Anthony Barron, leader of Nixon Peabody’s litigation department. “Jeff is a determined leader, and I look forward to assembling our nationwide team of construction and real estate litigation practitioners to even better meet client needs.”

Nixon Peabody said Brenner is a trial lawyer who has represented clients in “complex business disputes” in federal and state courts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, along with arbitrations and mediations. Brenner, who earned his law degree from the American University Washington College of Law, has also served as outside general counsel to several businesses that have a national presence in the construction, real estate development and manufacturing industries, the firm said.

“Helping our clients achieve their development objectives and make a positive impact for their businesses and their communities is a cornerstone of our firm,” Brenner said. “Launching this dedicated practice illustrates that priority loud and clear.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.