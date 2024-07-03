No bids submitted to rebuild westbound side of Washington Bridge

Updated at 1:53 p.m. on July 3, 2024

By
-
NO COMPANIES submitted bids by the July 3rd deadline to rebuild the westbound side of the Washington Bridge. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – The job to rebuild the westbound side of the Washington Bridge is drawing little interest.  R.I. Department of Transportation spokesperson Charles St. Martin confirmed Wednesday to Providence Business News that the state did not receive any bids by the noon deadline for the $300 million-plus project to replace the bridge’s westbound side. This

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display