Noah Morrison Promoted to Lead BankRI’s Pawtucket Branch

Noah Morrison, who began his BankRI career in 2012, has been promoted to lead the bank’s Pawtucket branch.
As branch manager, Noah oversees the office’s day-to-day operations and is responsible for the development and coaching of a team of financial professionals with an emphasis on personalizing the customer experience. He is also responsible for the branch’s business development, building and fostering new customer relationships.
Noah holds a degree in business management. Away from work, he enjoys the outdoors, amateur photography, and is active in the community. He and his wife have two young sons and live in North Providence.