Nomination of Matos as lt. gov. heads to Senate

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will soon have a new lieutenant governor, as Gov. Daniel J. McKee nominated Providence City Council President Sabina Matos at the Statehouse Wednesday morning. Matos would be the first Afro-Latina to serve as the state’s second-in-command.

The R.I. Senate will vote on her confirmation. The nomination comes about a month after former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo resigned to become the U.S. commerce secretary and McKee was sworn in as governor on March 2.

If confirmed, Matos, 47, will be one step away from the governor’s office. Senate spokesman Greg Pare said that no timeline has been set for confirmation.

The lieutenant governor is paid a salary of $123,000 and serves in primarily an advisory role with no authority over policy decisions. The office has a budget of about $1 million and support staff at its 82 Smith St. address at the Statehouse.

- Advertisement -

At Wednesday’s press conference at the Statehouse, McKee said Matos “will be a true partner in governing who is prepared to work closely with our administration starting on day one. She understands the challenges Rhode Island families and parents face and shares my commitment to supporting our municipalities and small businesses. Sabina is stepping into this role at a time of unprecedented challenges for our state, and she will be a critical partner in our fight against COVID-19, our effort to get shots in arms as quickly as possible, and our path to economic recovery from the pandemic.”

Matos said she is “truly humbled and grateful to Gov. McKee for the honor to be nominated as our state’s next lieutenant governor. I look forward to being the governor’s partner and part of his team tackling the critical issues facing our state. Whether it’s making sure we’re vaccinating as many Rhode Islanders as quickly as possible, getting people back to work and our small businesses open, addressing the affordable housing crisis in our state or breaking down the systemic barriers so that all Rhode Islanders have a chance at the American dream – we have much work to do and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get started.”

Matos, a first-generation immigrant, has served on the Providence City Council representing Ward 15 since 2010. She was the first Latina council president pro tempore in Providence’s history and the city’s first Latina City Council president.

Matos was born in the province of Barahona in the Dominican Republic. In 1994, she moved to the United States, first arriving in New York City, where she lived for a short time before moving to Providence.

Matos graduated from Rhode Island College in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in communications and public relations. She lives in Olneyville with her husband, Patrick Ward, and their two children, Diego, and Annemarie.

In picking Matos, the governor whittled down his finalists from 80 applications, arriving at five finalists a week ago. The finalists were Matos, Elizabeth Beretta-Perik, treasurer of the state Democratic Party, R.I. Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, D-Little Compton, R.I. Rep. Grace Diaz, D-Providence, and James A. Diossa, former Central Falls mayor..

“I thank all the Rhode Islanders who participated in the lieutenant governor selection process for sharing their perspectives on how this position can help move Rhode Island forward,” said McKee. “I’d like to recognize the five finalists for their commitment to the process and to Rhode Island. I look forward to working with them to strengthen our state.”

Under the Rhode Island constitution, the lieutenant governor nominee is subject to advice and consent of the Senate.

Of the nomination, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said, “This was the governor’s choice and I respect it and congratulate him. Unlike the Supreme Court nominees, the House has no role in the confirmation process of the lieutenant governor nomination.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said, “I congratulate Providence City Council President Sabina Matos on her nomination as Rhode Island’s next lt. governor. Over the last 11 years, she has served the residents of Olneyville well. I am confident she will bring that dedication to her new role. As a fellow woman of color, I celebrate this historic moment for Rhode Island. I look forward to working with her in this new role as we continue moving our great state forward.”

Matos’ nomination leaves both her seat on the Providence City Council, as well as the leadership role as council president, open.

Under council rules, Committee on Finance Chairman John J. Igliozzi, the longest-serving council member, would take over as acting council president. A special election would be held to fill her seat representing the city’s 15th Ward, a date for which has not been specified.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Email him at Shuman@PBN.com.