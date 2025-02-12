Nonprofit leaders selected for United Way of R.I.’s 2025 Executive Director Learning Circle

PROVIDENCE – Twelve local nonprofit top officials have been chosen as the newest class of United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s annual Executive Director Learning Circle.

United Way says the leaders will participate in the yearlong program that will engage the top executives in skill-building workshops and peer learning. The focus will be on strategic planning, fund development and board engagement, while top executives will also benefit from one-on-one coaching, United Way says.

The program specifically supports local organizations with budgets under $1 million.

The 2025 Learning Circle members are:

- Advertisement -

Erica Campbell , Mini Entrepreneurs of Rhode Island founder and executive director.

, Mini Entrepreneurs of Rhode Island founder and executive director. Tina Guenette , Real Access Motivates Progress founder and CEO.

, Real Access Motivates Progress founder and CEO. Alice Howard , Sunrise Forever founder and executive director.

, Sunrise Forever founder and executive director. J. Niko Merritt , Sankofa Art & Solace executive director.

, Sankofa Art & Solace executive director. Mev Miller , Wanderground Lesbian Archive founder.

, Wanderground Lesbian Archive founder. Emily Mushen , East Bay Food Pantry and Thrift Shop executive director.

, East Bay Food Pantry and Thrift Shop executive director. Bonnie Piekarski , The Milagros Project co-founder.

, The Milagros Project co-founder. Francesca Raoelison , Omena founder and executive director.

, Omena founder and executive director. Brandon Robinson , Juvenile Delinquency Project director.

, Juvenile Delinquency Project director. Sunni Ryan , Camp RYSE executive director.

, Camp RYSE executive director. Scott Travers , Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association director.

, Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association director. Stephanie Tavares, Cape Verdean Community Development executive director.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.