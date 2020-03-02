Nonprofit opens LGBTQ clinic in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Health Institute on Monday celebrated the grand opening of Open Door Health, a new LGBTQ clinic, with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

The clinic will offer primary care and express sexually transmitted infections screening options for the state’s LGBTQ community.

The project received funding from the Ryan White HIV Aids Program, the Rhode Island Foundation, The Champlin Foundation, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and other private donors, the health care nonprofit said.

The clinic is located at 7 Central St.

“Open Door Health was created to respond to an unmet need for primary and sexual health services in Rhode Island’s LGBTQ community,” said Dr. Amy Nunn, Rhode Island Public Health Institute executive director. “Our launch is the culmination of three years of work on this initiative. We are so thankful to our funding partners and community members who invested in this project and who made this clinic possible.”

