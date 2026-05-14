North Farm condo in Bristol sells for $1.45M, town’s highest condo sale this year

BRISTOL – A condominium unit at 200 Arboretum Lane sold for $1.45 million, marking the highest condominium sale in the town so far in 2026 and the highest-recorded sale in the North Farm community, according to Compass Inc., citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

Located within Bristol’s North Farm development on Narragansett Bay, the end-unit townhouse contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and approximately 3,538 square feet of living space, according to Compass, which represented the seller in this transaction. The condominium community, completed in 1994, spans roughly 87 acres and includes about 300 residential units, the real estate firm said.

The residence features vaulted ceilings, a living room fireplace, a home office, central air conditioning and a two-car attached garage. The property also includes an eat-in kitchen and remodeled bathrooms, including two full bathrooms with radiant heated floors, according to a property listing published by Compass.

The home’s layout includes a main-level primary suite designed for single-level living, while the walk-out lower level contains additional bedrooms, another living area and access to a private outdoor patio, according to Compass. Positioned on an elevated portion of the development, the unit overlooks landscaped grounds and Narragansett Bay, the real estate firm said.

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Amenities within the North Farm community include gated security, a swimming pool, tennis and pickleball courts, a dog park, private waterfront access, a yacht club, dock facilities and direct access to the East Bay Bike Path, according to Compass. The development also incorporates landscaped arboretum grounds and preserved tree specimens dating back to the early 20th century, the real estate firm said.

According to the Bristol property assessor’s database, the condominium was assessed in 2025 at nearly $1.1 million. The unit contains 2,038 square feet of above-grade living area and an additional 1,500 square feet of finished lower-level space.

Public records show the condominium was built in 1994 and includes garage space, decks, patios and enclosed porch areas.

The Blackstone Team of Compass represented the seller in the transaction. Jennifer Collins Boland of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Mitzi Chi-Yung Hu and it was purchased by Denise Dangremond.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.