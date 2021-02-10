North Kingstown Coast Guard housing site sold for $2.4M

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The former U.S. Coast Guard housing site in the Signal Rock Acres neighborhood has been sold by the federal government for $2.4 million, the U.S. General Services Administration announced Wednesday.

The site consists of 11 single-family houses on a single 2.3-acre lot. It was sold in ‘as-is’ condition through a public auction.

Each house covers about 1,200 square feet and has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The site is located within a residential neighborhood, and near a recreational complex.

The proceeds from the sale will be returned to the Coast Guard, which disposed of the property because it is no longer in use.

The property received bids from 13 bidders, according to the auction website. It is located off North Quidnessett Road, north of the Quonset Business Park.

The buyer was identified in town deed records as Council of Giants LLC, which has a mailing address of a post office box in East Greenwich. The Rhode Island Secretary of State corporate database listed the LLC as having Sean Hevenor of East Greenwich as registered agent.

The closing was Feb. 2.

