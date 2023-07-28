North Kingstown, Glocester share $915K for wastewater management upgrades

PROVIDENCE – North Kingstown and Glocester are receiving a total of $915,000 in federal funding for wastewater management upgrades, members of the R.I. congressional delegation announced Friday.

The funding is from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Southeast New England Program.

“This federal funding is an important investment in public health and safeguarding the environment. By improving wastewater treatment, we are reducing the pollutants that enter our waterways from outdated systems and flow into Narragansett Bay and helping to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have access to reliable clean water,” Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement.

Glocester will receive $465,000 to support the installation of innovative septic system upgrades and incentivize installments with financial assistance for residents in Chepachet Village. The upgrades will help boost the quality of drinking water and surface water in both the town and downstream communities.

“Many existing structures are situated on small lots that cannot effectively accommodate drinking water wells and onsite wastewater systems. The major deterrent to increased private investment in the Village is tied to infrastructure limitations,” Will Worthy, Glocester Town Council president, said in a statement. “The incentivized, decentralized approach to wastewater management funded through this grant will result in transformational change to the surface water quality of Chepachet River, the drinking water quality in Chepachet Village and the economic vitality of the overall business community.”

North Kingstown will receive $450,000 to improve decentralized wastewater treatment systems in the town’s coastal neighborhoods and reduce pollution that seeps from outdated systems and runs into Narragansett Bay. These funds will be used to help identify homeowners that wish to upgrade outdated systems and will support the design and installation of modern replacement septic systems.

“With this funding, we are eager to implement innovative solutions to help homeowners and our community meaningfully reduce nitrogen, common in conventional septic systems and an ever-present threat to our coastal waters,” North Kingstown Town Manager A. Ralph Mollis said in a statement. “The ability for us to provide financial assistance to eligible homeowners as a result of SNEP RI Decentralized Wastewater Improvement Grant funding will give homeowners relief from a significant portion of the cost burden associated with upgrading or replacing a residential septic system.”