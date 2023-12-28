North Kingstown home, 15 acres of land sell for $2.65M

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A 6,900-square-foot home built in 2011 in North Kingstown recently sold for $2.65 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers.

The 622 Shermantown Road home, located in the Saunderstown village, contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home sale was the highest non-waterfront sale and the second-most-expensive overall sale in North Kingstown this year, according to Mott & Chace, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The single-family residence stands on 14.7 acres of land, according to the real estate firm.

The two-story home features a private, gated driveway, forming a circle in front of the building, made with 3,000 square feet of Travertine pavers imported from Turkey, according to Mott & Chace.

The colonial also features an attached garage and includes a total of 3,000 square feet of indoor parking for 13 vehicles, “making it ideal for the car collector,” Mott & Chace said.

The home also features a covered, outdoor entertainment space with a custom bar, sink and refrigeration, a built-in grill, a double-sided fireplace, a heated saltwater pool, and a basketball court.

Mott & Chace said its group called The Soby Fox Team represented the seller, while the buyers were represented by John Skeffington, of Realty Center.

The home’s appraised real estate value was not immediately available through the North Kingstown online property tax evaluation database.

“Information suppressed due to the request of the taxpayer,” according to a statement on the database entry for the property.

