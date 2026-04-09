North Kingstown home in Falls at Pleasant Valley sells for $1.2M

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A single-family home in the Falls at Pleasant Valley neighborhood recently sold for nearly $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The home at 188 Delano Drive includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and contains approximately 3,247 square feet of living space.

Built in 2007, the Cape Cod-style home sits on approximately 0.59 acres in the Falls at Pleasant Valley neighborhood, a residential development known for single-family homes set along tree-lined streets, according to Residential Properties. The home features multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms and a layout designed for both everyday living and entertaining, the real estate firm said.

The property is located near walking trails, beaches and shopping areas, and it offers convenient access to major highways for commuting to other parts of Rhode Island, according to the listing. The neighborhood is in the central part of North Kingstown, with access to retail and commercial areas along Post Road and Route 2, the real estate firm said.

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According to the North Kingstown property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at $912,500, including $623,800 for the building and $288,700 for the land.

Mark Ryan of Residential Properties represented the seller in the transaction, and Tammy Bass of Serhant New England represented the buyer, according to listing information.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the home sale, the property was sold by Jane Salisbury and Neal Salisbury, as successor co-trustees of the Gail Salisbury Revocable Trust. The property was purchased by Benjamin Ventresca and Christine Ventresca, both of Coronado, Calif.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.