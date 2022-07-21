North Kingstown home sells for $2.57M in 2nd-largest multifamily deal of 2022

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A property at 126-134 Willett Road was recently bought for $2.57 million, marking the second-most-expensive multifamily home sale in the state so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate firm that represented the buyer.

The transaction also represents the second-most-expensive home sold in North Kingstown in 2022 so far, the real estate firm said.

Described by real estate agents as a mix of old-world charm and modern amenities, the nearly 2-acre property in the village of Saunderstown includes a 2,212-square-foot main house, a 1,484-square-foot guest cottage and a garage, which has a 383-square-foot studio apartment and loft located above it. The compound was built in 1924, Mott & Chace said.

With views of Narragansett Bay, the main house has a shingle-style, gambrel roof that was replaced since its original construction, and other improvements in recent history, including new windows and a new furnace, the real estate firm said. The main house features five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with hardwood floors, exposed beams, two staircases and an original butler’s pantry.

- Advertisement -

The guest cottage, which underwent a major renovation 10 years ago, consists of three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a stone fireplace, with cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the one-story building, the real estate firm said.

And the two-car garage includes the loft bedroom space and a full bathroom, the firm said.

The compound is equipped with a nine-bedroom septic tank system that is 6 years old, the real estate firm said.

The multifamily property, which was owned by 126 Willett LLC since 2016 after it belonged to the Knauss family since at least the 1960s, according to town records kept online, was valued earlier this year by North Kingstown assessors to be worth $1.83 million.

The limited liability company sold the property recently to Li Yan and Yang Shen, from East Greenwich, according to a copy of the warranty deed for the sale, which is also a public record kept online by the town.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.