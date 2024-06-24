North Kingstown home sells for town-record $4.6M

THE TWO-STORY HOME at 44 Spring St. in North Kingstown sold for a town-record $4.6 million. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY
NORTH KINGSTOWN – A 4,496-square-foot, two level home at Plum Beach in the town’s Saunderstown section was recently sold for a record price. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Monday that the home at 44 Spring St. was sold for $4.6 million. This sale marks the highest-such sale on record in the town’s history.

