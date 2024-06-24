North Kingstown home sells for town-record $4.6M

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A 4,496-square-foot, two level home at Plum Beach in the town’s Saunderstown section was recently sold for a record price.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Monday that the home at 44 Spring St. was sold for $4.6 million. This sale marks the highest-such sale on record in the town’s history.
Along with custom woodwork and molding, the home, built in 2006, also includes an expansive chef’s kitchen, large lawn, swimming pool and jacuzzi that overlooks Narragansett Bay, Mott & Chace says. According to town property records, trustees Joseph J. and Kathleen J. Greco were the home’s previous owners.
The home was assessed by the town at $2.5 million this year. There is no current record available on the home’s new owners.
Mott & Chace represented the sellers, while Weichert Realtors-Atlantic Properties represented the buyers.
