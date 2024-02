Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Infinity Meat Solutions LLC, a case-ready meatpacking plant on Quonset Point, has been sold to Minnesota-based Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. Infinity Meat Solutions is a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize USA, which sold both of its Infinity Meat operations, one in North Kingstown and one in Camp Hill, Pa., for an undisclosed amount.

“With this investment, we look forward to our continued partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA companies while bringing additional high-quality case-ready products to new retail customers,” Hans Kabat, president of Cargill’s North American Protein business, said in a statement. “By bringing more of our case-ready and value-added protein products to retailers, their employees can spend less time on back-room prep work and more time helping their customers at the meat counter.”

Cargill already had a presence at the North Kingstown Infinity Meat plant. It’s team members staffed the facility prior to the deal, stemming from a long-term partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA companies to produce packaged ground beef and pork, muscle cuts and other value-added products such as seasoned, marinated and breaded meats.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., known as Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company of Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, which include Hannaford Bros. Co. LLC and The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC.