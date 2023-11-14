North Providence apartment building sells for record $3.1M

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A 11,904-square foot apartment building recently sold for $3.1 million, making it the highest real estate sale in city history, Residential Properties Ltd. announced on Tuesday.

The 32-unit building at 242 Waterman Ave. sits on a 0.94 acre lot that offers easy access to casual dining in the trending Centerdale neighborhood as well as Rhode Island College. The property, built in 1970, includes 24 bedrooms with baseboard electric heat inside each unit.

The property was most recently valued by assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.4 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Sales associates Scott Veloso and Brett Bessette of the Bessette Veloso Group represented both the buyers and sellers. RISSPORT I LLC was the seller and Metacomet Medical Holdings LLC ET AL and KPW Realty LLC were the buyers, according to city records.

- Advertisement -