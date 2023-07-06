North Providence home sells for $760K, town’s biggest sale since 2004

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A home recently sold for $760,000, making it the most expensive real estate deal in the town since 2004 and the second-biggest residential property sale of all time in the community, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The 14 Countryside Drive property is a one-story ranch-style home constructed in 1974, containing three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller in the deal.

Residential Properties cited Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service data when deeming this the second-highest single-family home sale in North Providence history, and the highest single-family sale in the town since 2004.

The home features floor-to-ceiling windows, with sliding doors leading out to the backyard and an “enormous” rear deck. Sliding door access lets guests easily go in and out, while gathering around the backyard patio, pool and sizable yard.

- Advertisement -

The home includes a finished 2,700-square-foot basement, with exposed beams, a full bar, office space and a large wood-burning stone fireplace.

The 4,310-square-foot home is seated on a 1.3-acre lot that includes a 500-square-foot in-ground pool that was also constructed in 1974, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The grounds also include a footbridge over a babbling brook.

The property was most recently valued by assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $842,600, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Michael J. Sweeney, a sales associate behind The Sweeney Advisory Group at Residential Properties, was the listing agent working on behalf of the seller in this transaction, according to the real estate firm. The buyer was represented by Justin Russillo, of Churchill & Banks Co. LLC.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Richard Sahagian and Dawn Sahagian, as co-trustees of the Hasmeg Sahagian Declaration of Trust. The home was purchased by Delores Bliss and John Harpootian, as co-trustees of the Delores Bliss Trust.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.