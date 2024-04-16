North Smithfield equine residential estate sold for town-record $2.8M

THE PROPERTY AT $61 Reservoir Road in North Smithfield was sold for a town-record $2.8 million. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.
THE PROPERTY AT 61 Reservoir Road in North Smithfield was sold for a town-record $2.8 million. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An 85-plus-acre equine estate that borders the Woonsocket Reservoir has recently become the highest home sale in the town’s history. Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller, announced Tuesday that the property at 61 Reservoir Road, which includes a four-bedroom contemporary colonial home and a 24-stall horse barn, was sold for $2.8

