North Smithfield equine residential estate sold for town-record $2.8M

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An 85-plus-acre equine estate that borders the Woonsocket Reservoir has recently become the highest home sale in the town’s history.
Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller, announced Tuesday that the property at 61 Reservoir Road, which includes a four-bedroom contemporary colonial home and a 24-stall horse barn, was sold for $2.8 million. Town officials do not yet have a record of the property’s new owner. The property was owned by the Ronci F. Fernando Trust.
Residential Properties says the colonial home, which has 4.3 bathrooms, also has a solarium, game room, wine cellar and a first-floor primary suite. The 1986-era home also has an in-ground pool with a full cabana house, the real estate agency says.
The property, Residential Properties says, also includes the horse barn, 21 grass paddocks, indoor and outdoor riding rings and hay buildings that allow for a professional equine lifestyle. The 30-acre area dedicated to haying is currently leased to the Prospect Hill Riding Academy and produces between $85,000 and $90,000 per year to the property, the real estate agency says.
