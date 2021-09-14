Northeast consumer prices rise 4.4% Y/Y in Aug.

PROVIDENCE – Consumer prices in the Northeast rose 4.4% year over year in August, slower than the national rate of 5.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.

Price increases both in the region and nationally were driven by increases in energy and transportation costs. In the Northeast, price increases were offset by a decline in health care costs year over year.

Nationally, consumer prices rose 0.3% month to month, which was the lowest growth rate in seven months.

Northeast price changes year over year in August:

Food and beverage prices rose 4.4%, slower than the national growth rate of 5.3%.

Housing costs increased 3.2%, slower than the national rate of 3.7%.

Apparel costs increased 4.3%, faster than the national rise of 4.2%.

Transportation costs increased 16.2%, slower than the national rise of 17.8%.

Medical care costs declined 0.5%, but rose 0.4% nationally.

Recreation costs rose 1%, slower than the national rise of 3.4%.

Education and communication costs increased 1.9%, faster than the national rise of 12%.

Other goods and services costs rose 3.2%, slower than the national rise of 3.5%.

Energy costs increased 23.3%, slower than the national rise of 25%.