Northeast CPI increases 0.8% over year in June

PROVIDENCE – The Consumer Price Index in the Northeast increased 0.8% year over year, faster than the United States city average of 0.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.

Growth in the region was offset by an 11.8% year-over-year decline in energy prices, an 8.7% decline in apparel prices, and a 7.8% decline in transportation costs, all mirroring national trends.

Other CPI changes in the Northeast in June:

Food and beverage CPI increased 4.3% year over year.

Housing prices increased 1.6% year over year.

Medical care prices increased 5.7% over the year, just outpacing the national rise of 5.1%.

Recreation costs rose 1.7%, nearly on par with national increases.

Education and communication costs in the Northeast rose 2.7% year over year, outpacing the national rise of 1.4%.

Other goods and services prices in the region increased 2.3%, slower than the 2.8% rise nationally.