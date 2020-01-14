Northeast CPI increases 1.9% Y/Y in Dec., slower than nation

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index for the Northeast region increased 1.9% year over year, seasonally unadjusted, slower than the national rate of 2.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.
Northeast CPI growth was slowed by a 4.2% decline in apparel CPI, a 0.5% decline in fuels and utilities prices and a relatively slow 0.1% increase in energy CPI. Nationally, apparel CPI fell 1.2% in that time while fuels and utilities prices declined 0.2% and energy CPI increased 3.4%.
The slowdown in the Northeast region was counterbalanced by a 5.9% increase in medical CPI in that time and a 3.2% increase in education and communications prices. Nationally, medical costs increased 4.6% and education and communication costs increased 1.4%.
Other Northeast CPI changes by item category:
- Food and beverage CPI increased 1.9% year over year, 0.4 percentage points lower than the national rate.
- Housing increased 1.6% year over year, 1 percentage point slower than the national rate.
- Transportation costs increased 1.1%, slower than the national rate of 1.9%.
- Recreation costs increased 2%, faster than the 1.5% rate nationally.
