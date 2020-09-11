Northeast CPI rises 1.1% Y/Y in August

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the nation’s Northeast region increased 1.1% year over year in August, slightly slower than the U.S. rise of 1.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.

CPI growth in the region was offset by declines in energy prices and costs for transportation and apparel. The largest increases in the Northeast were in medical care costs, as well as food and beverages.

Northeast price changes year over year in August:

Food and beverage prices rose 3.7% year over year, slightly slower than the national rise of 4%.

Housing costs rose 1.7%, slower than the 2.1% increase nationally.

Apparel costs declined 5.5%, slower than the 5.9% decline in the U.S.

Transportation costs declined 5.3% year over year, faster than the 4.1% decline nationally. In the Northeast, Gasoline prices were 18.4% lower than one year prior.

Medical care costs rose 4.4% in the region, roughly in line with the national increase of 4.5%.

Recreation costs rose 2.5%, faster than the national increase of 1.3%.

Education and communication costs rose 2.6%, faster than the 2.3% rise nationally.

Energy prices in the region declined 9.8% year over year, a sharper decline than the national drop of 9%.

Other goods and services prices increased 2.1%, slightly slower than the national rise of 2.2%.