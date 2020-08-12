Northeast CPI rises 1.1% Y/Y in July, slowed by declines in energy, apparel, transportation

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast increased 1.1% year over year in July, nearly level with the national rise of 1% in that time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

CPI growth in the region was offset by a 10.7% year-over-year decline in energy prices, a 7.1% year-over-year decline in transportation prices, and a 7.1% decline in apparel prices. Price shifts in the region largely tracked national changes in July.

Food and beverage CPI in the region increased 4.1% over the year in July, higher than a 3.9% increase nationally

Housing costs in the region increased 1.6% year over year, slower than the 2% national rise

Medical care costs increased 5.4% year over year, faster than a 5% increase year over year

Recreation costs increased 1.4% over the year, faster than a 1% rise nationally

Education and communication costs increased 3.6% year over year, faster than a 2.3% rise in the U.S.

Other goods and services costs increased 2.2%, slower than the 2.7% national rise.

