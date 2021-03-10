Northeast CPI rises 1.2% Y/Y in February, slower than national growth

THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX in the Northeast grew at a slower rate in February compared with the national rate. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast increased 1.2% year over year in February, slower than the national rate of 1.7%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Price growth in the region was offset by declines in apparel and transportation costs.

  • Food and beverage prices in the Northeast increased 2.9% year over  year, slower than the national rise of 3.5%.
  • Housing costs increased 1.6%, slower than the national rate of 1.8%.
  • Apparel costs declined 4% year over year, a faster decline than the national rate of 3.6%.
  • Transportation costs in the region declined 0.2% year over year, while national price increased 0.6% in that time
  • Medical care costs in the Northeast increased 1% year over year, slower than the national rise of 2% in that time
  • Recreation costs in the Northeast increased 1% year over year, faster than the national rise of 0.8%.
  • Education and communication costs increased 1.4% year over year, slower than the national rise of 1.7%
  • Other goods and services costs increased 0.9% year over year, slower than the national rise of 2.1%
  • Energy costs in the region increased 3% year over year, faster than the national rise of 2.4% in that time.

