Northeast CPI rises 1.7% Y/Y in March

By
-
THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX in the Northeast increased 1.7% year over year in MARCH. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX in the Northeast increased 1.7% year over year in MARCH. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index for goods in the Northeast increased 1.7% year over year in March, faster than the national rate of 1.5%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.

The following is a breakdown of price changes in the region and nationally:

  • Food and beverage prices in the region increased 1.9% year over year, level with national increases.
  • Housing costs rose at a 1.7% rate over the year, slower than the 2.4% climb in the U.S.
  • Apparel costs declined 0.1% in the Northeast, slower than a 1.6% decline nationally.
  • Transportation costs in the region declined 1.9% year over year, including a 7.8% decline in gasoline CPI. Nationally, gas prices declined 10.2% year over year, while transportation costs at large dropped 2.4%.
  • Medical care costs in the Northeast rose at a 5.3% rate year over year in March, faster than a 4.7% rise nationally.
  • Recreation costs in the region increased 2.5% from March 2019, while nationally such costs rose 1.3%.
  • Education and communication CPI increased 3% year over year in March, double the national rate of increase.
  • Energy declined 6% in the region and 5.7% nationally in that time.

Month to month, national CPI declined 0.4%, the largest decline since January 2015, according to the BLS.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR