Northeast CPI rises 1.7% Y/Y in March

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index for goods in the Northeast increased 1.7% year over year in March, faster than the national rate of 1.5%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.

The following is a breakdown of price changes in the region and nationally:

Food and beverage prices in the region increased 1.9% year over year, level with national increases.

Housing costs rose at a 1.7% rate over the year, slower than the 2.4% climb in the U.S.

Apparel costs declined 0.1% in the Northeast, slower than a 1.6% decline nationally.

Transportation costs in the region declined 1.9% year over year, including a 7.8% decline in gasoline CPI. Nationally, gas prices declined 10.2% year over year, while transportation costs at large dropped 2.4%.

Medical care costs in the Northeast rose at a 5.3% rate year over year in March, faster than a 4.7% rise nationally.

Recreation costs in the region increased 2.5% from March 2019, while nationally such costs rose 1.3%.

Education and communication CPI increased 3% year over year in March, double the national rate of increase.

Energy declined 6% in the region and 5.7% nationally in that time.

Month to month, national CPI declined 0.4%, the largest decline since January 2015, according to the BLS.