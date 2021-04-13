Northeast CPI rises 2.1% Y/Y in March, slower than national price growth

THE NORTHEAST consumer price index increased 2.1% year over year in March. / AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE
THE NORTHEAST consumer price index increased 2.1% year over year in March. / AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast increased 2.1% year over year in March, slower than the national rate of 2.6% in that time, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday.

Price growth in the region and nationally was offset by a decline in apparel costs and was largely driven by an increase in energy prices.

Year-over-year price growth rates in the Northeast in March:

  • Food and beverage costs in the region increased 3.2% year over year, slower than the national rate of 3.4%.
  • Housing costs rose 1.8% year over year, slower than the 2.1% rise nationally.
  • Apparel costs declined 2.6% year over year, faster than the national decline of 2.5%.
  • Transportation costs increased 4.8% year over year, slower than the national rise of 5.8%.
  • Medical care costs in the region increased 0.5% year over year, slower than a 1.8% rise nationally.
  • Recreation costs in the Northeast increased 0.3% year over year, slower than the national increase of 1.1%.
  • Education and communication costs increased 1.7% year over year, faster than the national rise of 1.5% in that time.
  • Other goods and services costs increased 2.1% in the Northeast year over year, slower than a 2.4% rise nationally.
  • Energy costs in the region increased 9.9% year over year, slower than the national rise of 13.2%.

