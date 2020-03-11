Northeast CPI up 2.4% Y/Y in Feb.

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast region of the country increased 2.4% year over year in February, ahead of the national city average of 2.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

Food and beverage CPI increased 2% year over year in the Northeast, compared with 1.7 nationally.

Housing prices in the region increased 2%, slower than the 2.7% nationally. The regional increase was offset by a 2.3% decline in household energy costs, including a 4.3% year over year decline in utility (piped) gas service prices.

Transportation costs both nationally and in the region increased 1.7% year over year.

Apparel costs in the Northeast increased 0.7% over the year, compared with a 0.9% decline nationally.

Medical care costs in the region increased 6% year over year, compared with a 4.6% increase nationally.

Recreation costs increased 1.8% over the year, faster than the 1.5% rate nationally.

Other goods and services price increased 3.2%, faster then the 2.7% national increase.

Energy cost in the Northeast increased 0.6% year over year in February, compared with a 2.8% rise nationally.