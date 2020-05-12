Northeast prices rise slower in April

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast increased 0.8% year over year, not seasonally adjusted, in April, faster than the United States rate of 0.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday.

One month prior, Northeast CPI had risen 1.7% year over year, marking a sharp slowdown in April. CPI increases in the region were offset by declines in costs for energy, transportation and apparel costs.

Northeast CPI changes year over year in April:

Food and beverage costs increased 4.3% year over year, faster than the national increase of 3.4%

Housing costs increased 1.3% over the year, slower than a national rise of 2.2%

Apparel costs declined 5%, slower than the national decline of 5.7%

Transportation costs declined 8%, compared with a national decline of 9.5%

Medical care costs rose 5.8%, faster than the national rise of 4.8%

Recreation costs rose 2.2% on the year, faster than a national rise of 0.9%

Education and communication CPI increased 2.9%, faster than a national rise of 1.6%

Energy costs declined 14.1%, slower than a national decline of 7.7%

Other goods and services increased 3.2%, faster than a rise of 2.8% nationally

The BLS said that month to month, seasonally-adjusted CPI in the U.S. declined 0.8%, driven by a decline in gasoline prices.

