Northeast prices rise slower in April

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast increased 0.8% year over year, not seasonally adjusted, in April, faster than the United States rate of 0.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday.
One month prior, Northeast CPI had risen 1.7% year over year, marking a sharp slowdown in April. CPI increases in the region were offset by declines in costs for energy, transportation and apparel costs.
Northeast CPI changes year over year in April:
- Food and beverage costs increased 4.3% year over year, faster than the national increase of 3.4%
- Housing costs increased 1.3% over the year, slower than a national rise of 2.2%
- Apparel costs declined 5%, slower than the national decline of 5.7%
- Transportation costs declined 8%, compared with a national decline of 9.5%
- Medical care costs rose 5.8%, faster than the national rise of 4.8%
- Recreation costs rose 2.2% on the year, faster than a national rise of 0.9%
- Education and communication CPI increased 2.9%, faster than a national rise of 1.6%
- Energy costs declined 14.1%, slower than a national decline of 7.7%
- Other goods and services increased 3.2%, faster than a rise of 2.8% nationally
The BLS said that month to month, seasonally-adjusted CPI in the U.S. declined 0.8%, driven by a decline in gasoline prices.
