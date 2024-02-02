Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Board Chair Amy S. Vogel

The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy S. Vogel as the newly elected Board Chair. With a diverse representation of local businesses across Rhode Island, the Board of Directors is committed to strengthening the economic climate through business leadership that fosters member and community prosperity throughout the state. As the newly appointed Chair, Amy S. Vogel brings a wealth of experience to the role, serving as the CEO of a multi-site organization comprising Dr. Day Care, Kids Klub, Therapeutic Child Care Services, and CCCFM. Under her leadership, there are currently eight Dr. Day Care Learning Center childcare programs and seven Kids Klub nonprofit school-age programs.