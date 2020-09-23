Northwest Woolen Mills lands military clothing contracts

WOONSOCKET – Textile manufacturer Northwest Woolen Mills has been awarded contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense for clothing for the armed forces, the company announced.

Northwest Woolen Mills, a division of The Brickle Group, won a three-year contract for snow camo trousers and parkas for the U.S. Army, a work agreement estimated at about $13 million.

In addition, a of more than $18 million was awarded recently to Northwest Woolen Mills for the manufacture of military wool berets.

“Especially during these uncertain economic times that COVID-19 has brought … this will help not only our company and employees and our Rhode Island community but all of our subcontractors and their staff,” said Max Brickle, president of The Brickle Group.

With the development of COVID-19, Northwest Woolen Mills converted part of its business to sourcing and supplying personal protective equipment for federal, state and local government, private businesses and schools. PPE that is made in the U.S. is difficult to find, the company said in a statement. Its bids on several federal government contracts are pending.

The Brickle Group’s other divisions include Bouckaert Industrial Textiles, which manufactures nonwoven fabrics, and H. Brickle & Son, which recycles fabrics and yarns and creates new textile products such as the yarn that goes into every baseball used in the Major League.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.