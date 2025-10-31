Departure of R.I. cannabis board chair leaves vacancy, questions at key time

As the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission undergoes a leadership change, questions about the timeline to find the commission's next chairperson and the compensation for the position remain murky as the state prepares to expand its cannabis licensing. On Oct. 21, Kimberly Ahern, the CCC’s inaugural chairperson, stepped down and then announced the next day that she planned to run for attorney general. Michelle A. Reddish, the administrator of the R.I. Cannabis Office, will temporarily oversee the chairperson’s responsibilities while a search for Ahern's replacement is conducted, state officials said. The commission is the primary regulatory body for both recreational and medical cannabis, including licensing, enforcement and rulemaking. It is preparing to issue 24 retail cannabis licenses by as early as next spring, four years after recreational use was legalized in Rhode Island. As commission chairperson, Ahern was considered a full-time state employee and earned an annual salary of $204,069, according to state records. The other two members of the commission earn stipends. That level of compensation for comparable roles in other states isn't unheard of – the Mass. Cannabis Control Commission chairperson, Shannon O'Brien, has an annual salary of $206,496, according to the Massachusetts state payroll transparency portal, although O'Brien is overseeing a cannabis program that covers a much larger population and geographic area. There are more than 400 licensed marijuana retailers in Massachusetts, and another 100 with provisional licenses, according to regulators. By comparison, Rhode Island has seven licensed dispensaries and is looking to issue an additional 24 retail licenses soon. When reached for comment, the CCC did not immediately provide reasoning behind Ahern's salary as chairperson, or whether it would change when a new person is hired. According to the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, which took effect in 2022, the governor is responsible for appointing the three members of the Cannabis Control Commission – at the "advice and consent" of the Senate – with the selection of one member coming from recommendations made by the House speaker. The governor also selects the chairperson and determines that person's salary, according to the law. Olivia DaRocha, a spokesperson for Gov. Daniel J. McKee's office, said that the chairperson's salary "was determined based on a review of comparable positions in other states plus an assessment of what would be required to attract a qualified candidate to lead a newly created agency," in addition to the uncharted territory that the role covers in the state. "Unlike more established programs, Rhode Island’s commission is being built from the ground up, and the salary reflects the complexity and leadership demands of establishing a new regulatory framework," DaRocha said. The state is "prioritizing the search for a permanent replacement," DaRocha said, with a goal of bringing a nominee to the state Senate early in the next legislative session. Reddish, commissioners Layi Oduyingbo and Robert Jacquard, and the cannabis office will continue the commission's duties during this search period, with Rose noting that the CCC does not expect disruptions to its remaining work this year. Michael DiBiase, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, said his organization has not conducted an analysis of salaries for similar agencies. Ahern – who has previously served as McKee's deputy chief of staff – declined to comment on her time as chairperson, with a campaign spokesperson stating that she was not available by PBN deadline. CCC spokesperson Charon Rose said that the commission chairperson is responsible for overseeing and controlling all commission affairs; presiding over meetings and hearings; and overseeing all official records and documents. Additionally, the chairperson delegates work to other commission members and can issue subpoenas and order document production. In Massachusetts, O'Brien, the cannabis commission chairperson, has been a lightning rod for controversy. She was suspended in 2023, then later fired by the state treasurer for alleged misconduct. A judge later ruled her firing unlawful, which rekindled questions about her leadership and the agency's instability. When asked if Rhode Island has looked to Massachusetts or other states when developing its own cannabis regulatory framework, Rose said that the commission, “when drafting its adult-use regulations ... conducted extensive research on how neighboring states, including Massachusetts, and other jurisdictions across the country regulate their cannabis industries. “The goal was to identify policies and practices that would best fit Rhode Island’s market and statutory framework,” she said, but added that different legal structures in each state make implementing existing ideas difficult. Rhode Island, for instance, limits its adult-use retail licenses to 24, while Massachusetts has an unlimited number of retail licenses for cannabis establishments. Still, the commission studied national approaches to areas such as packaging, labeling, testing standards, advertising and licensing fees, Rose said. Rhode Island is also a member of the Cannabis Regulators Association, a nationwide network that exchanges data and best practices with regulators.