Now is the time to act on energy affordability

By
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Gov. Daniel J. McKee
Gov. Daniel J. McKee

As governor, my No. 1 priority is affordability, and the issue I hear about most when traveling across Rhode Island is the rising cost of utility bills. Families tell me about the delivery charges that are squeezing them every month, and businesses of all sizes tell me that Rhode Island’s high energy rates put them

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