NRI Chamber CEO Catucci to lead Partnership for Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – After six years leading the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, Liz Catucci is leaving the organization to lead a prominent nonprofit CEO roundtable.
The Partnership for Rhode Island announced Wednesday that Catucci has been appointed the nonprofit’s next executive director and will begin her new role in early September. Catucci formally succeeds founding director Tom Giordano, who left the organization back in March
to become vice president of external affairs for Johnston-based insurer FM.
Catucci was first hired
as the NRI Chamber’s CEO and president in September 2019, taking over for the retired John C. Gregory. In leading one of the state’s largest business organizations, Catucci, Partnership says, increased the Chamber’s membership and stakeholder engagement.
Now with Partnership, the organization says Catucci will focus on attracting businesses to the state, ensuring that Rhode Island’s elected officials prioritize workforce development, education and infrastructure improvements to make the Ocean State competitive.
“The Partnership is a unique organization with tremendous influence. Our members collectively employ tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders and they are committed to strengthening Rhode Island’s economy and building resilient and competitive industries that provide new opportunities for Rhode Islanders,” Catucci said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing my work as an advocate for Rhode Island’s business community.”
Catucci also serves on several nonprofit boards, including for Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Delta Dental of Rhode Island and the United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s community advisory board, Partnership says. In a statement, Giordano says Catucci will in leading Partnership will provide “a new perspective” as the state addresses new economic challenges and opportunities.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.