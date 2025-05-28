Nterprisers unveils B2B platform for Rhode Island manufacturers

PROVIDENCE – Nterprisers, developer of a business-to-business search and connection platform, by the same name, aimed at bolstering local manufacturing in Rhode Island, has officially launched, the company announced May 8.

The Providence-based company spent three years on development and research of Rhode Island manufacturers before launching the platform as a resource for manufacturers to collaborate with customers, suppliers, service providers, investors and industry peers.

“Despite the importance of small businesses to our local economies, there remains a remarkable lack of consistent, reliable information about local private companies,” co-founder and CEO Deepa Krishnamurthy said in a statement. “Without reliable information, valuable connections are missed between business owners and key stakeholders. Our mission is to fill this vital information gap and unlock the potential of Rhode Island’s manufacturing community.”

The platform features an “owner-first” design that prioritizes the privacy and time of business owners, according to the company. Among its offers are pre-filled profiles searchable by industry; secure and direct communication between manufacturers and their stakeholders; a marketing channel; and increased investor visibility, among other features.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.