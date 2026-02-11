Nurses’ association names Pérez executive director

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Nursing leader, media professional and University of Rhode Island alumna Raquél Pérez will serve as the new executive director of the Rhode Island State Nurses Association. Pérez steps into the role with experience in nursing practice, health care innovation and organizational leadership, the professional organization said in its announcement on Tuesday. “This role

PROVIDENCE – Nursing leader, media professional and University of Rhode Island alumna Raquél Pérez will serve as the new executive director of thePérez steps into the role with experience in nursing“This role is an opportunity to elevate the voices and leadership of nurses across Rhode Island,” Pérez said in a statement. “I am excited to work with our members to advance advocacy, strengthen engagement and ensure nurses are well represented in the decisions that shape health care.”

Pérez most recently served as chief operating officer of national media platform The Nursing Beat, and prior to that time, as and chief nursing officer and director of communications at STAND+, a footwear brand tailored to the specific safety and comfort needs of health professionals.

She has also presented as a TEDx Speaker and served as a Forbes fellow, AmeriCorps professional and as a Segal Leadership Fellow under Service Year Alliance. Additionally, Pérez was recognized by the University of Rhode Island as a 10 Under 10 awardee, a designation given to alumni based on accomplishments within their first decade of graduating.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.