Nurses’ association names Pérez executive director

By
-
RAQUÉL PÉREZ, has been named the new director of the Rhode Island State Nurses Association. / COURTESY RISNA

PROVIDENCE – Nursing leader, media professional and University of Rhode Island alumna Raquél Pérez will serve as the new executive director of the Rhode Island State Nurses Association. Pérez steps into the role with experience in nursing practice, health care innovation and organizational leadership, the professional organization said in its announcement on Tuesday. “This role

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR