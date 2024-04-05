Nursing home law remains in limbo amid uncertainty about fixes

Updated at 10:10 a.m. on April 5.

THE 57-BED Elderwood at Riverside nursing home in East Providence closed in 2022, one of several homes that have shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic began. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
THE 57-BED Elderwood at Riverside nursing home in East Providence closed in 2022, one of several homes that have shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic began. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

A law enacted three years ago intended to ensure quality care at Rhode Island nursing homes has yet to be enforced, and no one is sure when – or if – it ever will be. The Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act established the strictest nurse staffing mandates in the country when it was

