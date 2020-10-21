NUWC chief tech officer earns National Defense Industrial Association medal

NEWPORT – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Chief Technology Officer Jason Gomez has been chosen as the 2020 National Defense Industrial Association Bronze Medal winner.

The annual award, according to NUWC, recognizes individual achievements in science or engineering in the field of undersea warfare.

A resident of East Greenwich, Gomez started at Division Newport nearly three decades ago, in 1992, as a mechanical engineer. He managed the $290 million Contender Program for the Strategic Capabilities Office, which will transition to the heavyweight torpedo program of record, according to NUWC. He also worked in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Underwater Express program, developing the world’s fastest electric underwater vehicle and the nation’s first controlled super-cavitating vehicle.

Leading the science and technology community as chief technology officer, Gomez established an Science & Technology Strategy Board for all departments and worked to reform the Patent Review Board. He also directs longer-term science and technology needs and basic research and development efforts.

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country and is part of the U.S. Navy shore command within the Naval Sea Systems Command.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.