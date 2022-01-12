NUWC Division Newport team wins National Defense Industrial Association award

NEWPORT – Six Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees recently won the Lt. Gen. Thomas R. Ferguson Jr. Systems Engineering Excellence Award from the National Defense Industrial Association for their work on the Mark 48 Mod 7 Advanced Processor Build Five Plus torpedo system.

The award recognizes achievements in the practical application and promotion of systems engineering principles and significant cost savings.

The Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department’s Mark 48 torpedo team includes Jeong Bae, Mark Campbell, Jonathan Ogren, Jay Patel, Kevin Chaves and Daniel Wilson.

The team was “a driving force in developing solutions derived from fleet requirements for the Mark 48 torpedo,” according to NUWC Division Newport.

The APB5+ torpedo operational software upgrade was based off the previous APB5 program and represents a “revolutionary change to the interface between the combat control system and the heavyweight torpedo – the first major change since the inception of advanced capability over 40 years ago,” according to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center. The upgrades required significant hardware and software modifications to both the combat control and torpedo systems and affect pre-launch, presetting and post-launch communication between them.

“Requirements included concepts to improve torpedo control and safe operation, a new digital interface, new search types and improved weapon ballistics and navigation,” the award states.

In addition to the torpedo team, retired NUWC Division Newport employee Mark Snyder won a Bronze Medal from the National Defense Industrial Association.

Snyder, who retired in July from the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, was honored for outstanding individual achievements in science or engineering in the field of undersea warfare.

For the last two of his 38 years at Division Newport, he “successfully managed two key roles, director of programs and technical department acquisition advocate, overseeing a portfolio of 30 contracts totaling more than $1 billion,” according to a NUWC statement.

The warfare center said Snyder postponed his retirement twice – once to help the department with a new work environment in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and once to take on a third role, as an acting department head when needed.

